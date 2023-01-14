Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afghan girl selling pens on roadside gets help from stranger. Watch

Published on Jan 14, 2023 01:53 PM IST

The video of an Afghan girl selling pens and getting help from a stranger was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the Afghan girl selling pens.(Instagram/@mahnazzy1)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video shared on Instagram showing a stranger helping a little girl selling pens has left people emotional. Instagram user Mahnaz Safi posted the video. The clip has also gone viral and is now being re-shared across other platforms too. Chances are, the video will tug at your heartstrings too.

“If I bought all of them would you be happy?” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a girl trying to sell a pen to someone from outside their car. They converse with the kid and ask for the price of the pens. As the video progresses, the stranger is seen purchasing all the pens from the girl. The video ends with the little one smiling.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has received various comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“You can see pain and sadness in her eyes... breaks my heart,” wrote an Instagram user. “Those eyes. So pure,” shared another. “Her little walkie walk made me cry!” expressed a third.

