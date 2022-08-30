African kids groove to Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi's Stay, video goes viral

A video of African kids shaking a leg to Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi's Stay is gaining traction on social media and may brighten up the rest of your day. The clip was shared on Instagram by Masaka Kids Africana, a group from Uganda that supports children who are orphans, live in extreme poverty or are victims of civil war.

The video shared three days ago was posted with the caption, "Mood for the weekend. Happy Saturday everyone wherever you are, have a great weekend." The caption also accompanied a heart emoticon and several hashtags, including #masakakidsafricana, #dancereels, and #reelsinstagram. In their post, they also tagged Canadian singer Justin Bieber and Australian rapper The Kid Laroi. The video opens to show a kid playing the drums made of scrap. As the video progresses, it shows the kids grooving to the hit track.

Watch the video below:

The video has raked up 9.8 million views and thousands of comments from people who praise the kids and their dance skills.

"So cute," wrote an individual. Another posted, "This vibe." "Absolutely BEAUTIFUL," shared a third. "Very nice video," commented a fourth.

However, this is not the first video the organization has shared on their Instagram page. Earlier, a video of them grooving to Bollywood hit Kala Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho went viral online.