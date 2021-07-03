African man’s melodious rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people. Video goes viral

It is often said that “Music has no border.” This video of a man from Africa singing Rabindra Sangeet in a melodious voice proves that perfectly. He sings the famous song Mayabono Biharini. There is a possibility that the video will leave you amazed and amused, both at the same time.

The video is shared by Facebook user Ashis Sanyal and in the caption he wrote that the man hails from Africa. The video opens to show the singer introducing himself as Giyata. He then goes on to say that he is dedicating the song to the Bard of Bengal for the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, which is celebrated annually and globally on June 7.

Take a look at the amazing video:

The video, since being shared, has captured people’s attention. It has also accumulated appreciative comments.

“A rare experience,” wrote a Facebook user. “OMG, I love it,” commented another. “Absolutely amazing,” expressed third.

A few days ago, two videos from a Pakistani TV show went viral. The videos featured the popular Rabindra Sangeet Amaro Porano Jaha Chay.

What are your thoughts on the video?