After 36 interviews, techie lands 30 LPA job in Hyderabad: 'Didn't get much of a hike, but...'

A Bengaluru-based techie has caught the internet's attention after sharing how he finally secured a job in Hyderabad after going through 35 technical interviews. In a Reddit post titled 'After 36 technical interviews, I finally bagged an offer', the techie recounted his exhausting journey, saying that the job hunt involved countless applications, hundreds of calls from HRs and 36 technical interviews.

The techie said the offer marked the end of months of uncertainty and repeated rejections. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

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In the post, the techie shared that he works as a full-stack developer with experience in Python, React and AWS, and had recently added Generative AI to his skill set. He said that he had been actively applying for jobs for a little over 5 months after leaving his previous organisation due to severe sciatica.

"I used the break to recover and then dive into GenAI the most given its current market value and also my personal interest in the tech," he wrote.

The Redditor revealed that his job hunt involved countless applications, hundreds of calls from HRs and 36 technical interviews. Among the experiences was an interview with Wells Fargo, which he eventually rejected after the expectations of the hiring manager and his own did not align during the L4 face-to-face interview.

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{{^usCountry}} He also mentioned his experience with Deloitte USI, where his application continued to show "Offer in Progress" on the company's portal despite the position being described as urgent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also mentioned his experience with Deloitte USI, where his application continued to show "Offer in Progress" on the company's portal despite the position being described as urgent. {{/usCountry}}

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At Fractal, the techie said that he was rejected during the L3 client round despite clearing the full-stack aspects of the Fullstack SDE role. He said that he blanked on two questions related to Terraform and Kubernetes.

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"Now, I finally bagged an offer of an SDE-3 at AlgoLeap, Hyderabad," he shared.

The user acknowledged that the offer did not come with a significant hike but said the bigger relief was being able to financially support his family again after seven months. When a Redditor asked about the salary package in the comments section, the techie revealed that the offer was ₹30 lakh per annum.

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"Only bittersweet part is I need to relocate alone to Hyderabad from Bengaluru due to family reasons. But hey, that's part of the game I guess," the techie wrote.

Reflecting on his long job search, the techie urged other job seekers not to lose hope and to use every interview as a learning experience. "Please don't give up guys. Keep at it, learn from every interview you attend, especially from the ones you fail. Keep grinding, you will see light at the end of the tunnel," he wrote.

(Also Read: Indian woman explains why she decided to live in Germany over US: 'Mujhe visa ka tension nahi chahiye')

Social media reactions

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The post resonated with other Reddit users who had gone through similar experiences.

"Gone through this phase got a job after 4 months yeah. Congratulations OP," one user commented.

Another praised his persistence, writing, "Hats off to your persistence, congratulations Bro all the best!!"

A third user said the post came at the right time for them after facing repeated rejections. "Congratulations! I was feeling so low after 2 back to back rejections this week. This was kind of motivating. Good luck," the user wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)