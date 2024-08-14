After 37-year search, Chinese parents reunite with son given away by grandmother

37 years after his paternal grandma gave him away, claiming they were too impoverished to have another child, a couple in China reunited with their son. The mother in Weinan, in the northwest Chinese province of Shaanxi, gave birth to her third son in 1986, as per reports. The man reunited with his parents after 37 years, thanks to the local police.

His grandma entrusted the baby to a man with the last name Zhao when he was just one day old so that he could grow up with his family. The decision made by the older woman was unknown to the parents, who had not given their consent. After they had two sons, the grandmother informed the couple that she had made the decision on their behalf because she believed it would be too challenging for them to raise another kid. Despite this unexpected turn of events, the family remained resilient, never losing hope of a reunion, reported the South China Morning Post.

The boy's mother and father, who go by the surname Li, said they were only aware that Zhao was from the Shandong area of eastern China.

Following the grandmother's passing, Li and his wife travelled extensively for 30 years in an attempt to locate their son.

According to a database maintained by the Ministry of Public Security, the couple's blood samples were discovered in February to match those of a man with the last name Pang, who lived in Zaozhuang, Shandong province. Before establishing that Li and his wife are Pang's biological parents, Shaanxi police required them to provide blood twice.

Pang was born 37 years ago in Weinan, and on August 3, he finally met his parents there with the assistance of police officers. After the couple reunited with their son, they said, "Son, dad and mum are sorry for you. How has your life been all these years?"