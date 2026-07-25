‘After completing Class 12, I got married’: 24-year-old single mom turns to education to rebuild life after separation

Balancing motherhood, studies, and financial hardship is no easy feat, but one young mother managed to conquer it all. In an exclusive chat with HindustanTimes.com, 24-year-old Mohana opened up about pursuing her final year of college while sending her 5-year-old daughter Deeksha to kindergarten. Her emotional story highlights the irreplaceable value of education, grit, and family support in turning life around.

Mohana with her 5-year-old daughter, Deeksha. (Mohana)

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Sharing her journey, Mohana recalled, “After completing my Class 12, I got married. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, pregnancy, and motherhood, I had to discontinue my studies. But education was always something I deeply valued. I had scored 467/500 in Class 10 and a CGPA of 9.83 in Class 12, so I always believed I had the potential to do well academically.”

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Following a difficult separation, she realised that restarting her education was no longer just a choice, but a necessity for survival. Determined to secure a stable life for her child, she added, “After my separation, I knew I had to rebuild my life—not just for myself, but for my daughter. I realised that education was the only path that could help me Clbecome financially independent and give us a better future.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, stepping back into the classroom meant making painful personal sacrifices right from the start. Reflecting on the emotional struggle, she continued, “Leaving my two-year-old daughter, who was still breastfeeding, with my mother so I could attend college was one of the hardest decisions I had to make. I cried many times, but I kept reminding myself that every day I spent in college was an investment in our future.” How hard was it to balance studying and raising a kid? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, stepping back into the classroom meant making painful personal sacrifices right from the start. Reflecting on the emotional struggle, she continued, “Leaving my two-year-old daughter, who was still breastfeeding, with my mother so I could attend college was one of the hardest decisions I had to make. I cried many times, but I kept reminding myself that every day I spent in college was an investment in our future.” How hard was it to balance studying and raising a kid? {{/usCountry}}

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Mohana told Hindustantimes.com that now her kid started kindergarten when she was in college. What is heartwarming is that the mother-daughter duo used to go to their educational institutions together.

“Balancing college and motherhood was one of the hardest phases of my life. During my first and second years, my mother looked after my daughter while I attended college. Financially, I was completely dependent on my parents—not only for my college fees but also for my daughter's school fees and our daily expenses. Every time I had to ask them for help, I felt guilty, and that became one of my biggest motivations to complete my degree and become financially independent,” she recalled.

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The single mom also explained, “During exams, assignments, and project submissions, life didn't pause. My mother would often be at work, so whenever I was home, I took care of my daughter. If she fell sick, I was the one who took her to the hospital and stayed by her side. There were moments when I felt emotionally overwhelmed, but giving up was never an option because I knew why I had started this journey.”

“It takes a village to raise a child”

Mohana explained, ‘In my third year, my daughter joined LKG under Vijayam Institution, although our campuses were about 5 km apart. Since both our classes were from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., my principal kindly gave me permission to arrive 15 minutes late in the morning and leave 15 minutes early in the evening so I could drop my daughter off at school and pick her up on time.”

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She continued, “Every evening, I kept checking the clock because I knew that if I was even five minutes late, my four-year-old would be waiting for me in tears. I will always be grateful to my principal and lecturers for believing in me. They understood my situation, supported me throughout my college journey, and even reduced a portion of my college fees after learning about the struggles I was facing. Their kindness gave me the strength to keep going.”

24-year-old Mohana and her 5-year-old daughter Deeksha.

She also thanked her mother, who played a huge role in helping her rebuild her new life. “Without my mother's support at home and the encouragement I received from my college, completing my degree would have been much more difficult.”

How did her daughter react?

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However, she also fondly recalled those who helped make her life a little easier. “Although our campuses were about 5 km apart, my daughter would often visit my college with me. She loved coming to campus, and over time she became everyone's favorite. My lecturers and classmates would pamper her, play with her, and make her feel so welcome. Seeing the love and support she received from my college family made balancing motherhood and education a little easier.”

She recalled, “She [Deeksha] also knew that I was a college student because she would see me wearing my college uniform and ID card. Looking back, I feel happy that she got to grow up watching her mother pursue her education. I hope one day she'll understand that no matter what challenges life brings, learning and believing in yourself are always worth it.”

What does she do?

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Mohana is a content creator, but she has not given up on her studies, as she is planning to pursue higher education. “I am a content creator, creating lifestyle, motherhood, and skincare content on social media. Alongside that, I plan to pursue an MBA and continue building my career. I'm also exploring remote work opportunities that allow me to balance my professional life with raising my daughter.”

“One of the biggest lessons…”

Reflecting on her struggles, Mohana highlighted the vital role self-reliance plays in a woman’s life.

“One of the biggest lessons my journey has taught me is how important education and financial independence are for women. I got married young, became a mother early, and after my separation, I experienced how difficult financial vulnerability can be. That experience made me realise that education is not just about earning a degree—it is about having the ability to stand on your own feet when life takes an unexpected turn.”

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While her perseverance ultimately paid off, she pointed out that the public praise often masks the silent battles fought behind closed doors. Elaborating on the sacrifices behind her success, she added, “Today, when people appreciate my journey, they see the result. They don't see the days I questioned whether I could continue, the guilt of leaving my daughter, or the fear of not knowing how I would pay the next fee. Every sacrifice I made was for the hope of giving my daughter a better life. If my story encourages even one woman to continue her education or believe in rebuilding her life after a setback, then sharing my journey will be worth it.”

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