Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / After Delhi, Mumbai turns hazy due to air pollution, X reacts

After Delhi, Mumbai turns hazy due to air pollution, X reacts

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 08, 2023 12:52 PM IST

Many took to X to share their reactions on air pollution taking over Mumbai. Here's what people are saying.

Mumbai is currently experiencing high levels of air pollution, causing breathing problems as well as irritation in the eyes. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Malad, Sion, Chembur, Deonar, Bandra Kurla Complex, and Kherwadi junction are six spots in Mumbai with consistently poor air quality. As the skyline turned hazy in the city, many people took to X to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about Mumbai air pollution here:

Huge air pollution seen near Bandra Worli Sea Link at Bandra, in Mumbai.(Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

An individual urged people to refrain from 'burning crackers.'

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A second suggested people should use public transport instead of cars and bikes.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Another shared a snapshot of Delhi and Mumbai side by side.

A fourth described the city as 'suffocating.'

A fifth even tweeted that police personnel should be provided with face masks to save themselves from pollution.

The state government urged municipal bodies in Maharashtra to take urgent measures to control air pollution by November 10. Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik gave the directive on November 7, one day after the Bombay High Court ordered the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's authorities to take interim measures to reduce air pollution.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai air pollution
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP