After mango pani puri, mango pizza irks food lovers

As mango season kicks off in India, people are enjoying making dishes from this fruit. While some stick to traditional recipes, others experiment with unusual combinations to create new and exciting dishes. Case in point, this bizarre fusion dish involving the king of fruits that has displeased people. The dish in question is mango pizza, and netizens believe that it doesn’t belong in the realm of traditional pizza cuisine.

The image, taken from the video, shows an individual making mango pizza (left) and another trying the fusion dish (right).(Instagram/@bombayfoodie_tales)

The video was shared on the Instagram page BombayFoodieTales with the caption, “Trying out the delicious mango pizza at 99 Pizza!” The video shows an individual making mango pizza. The video depicts the pizza-making process, starting with preparing a pizza base topped with a sauce, supposedly made of mango pulp. An individual then arranges thinly sliced mango pieces in a circular pattern on the pizza and coats it with a sweet sauce using a brush.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared three days ago, the video has accumulated over 2.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The mango pizza fusion dish has certainly stirred up strong reactions among social media users, with many expressing their displeasure.

Check out how people reacted to the unusual combination:

An individual wrote, “Use me as a dislike button.” Another added, “That’s an insult to mango… and why not eat proper pizza only if you want to eat.” “How to offend both Italians and Indians!!” expressed a third. A fourth enquired, “Where is the dislike button?” “It’s more like an unbaked pie,” wrote a fifth.

