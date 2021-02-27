Home / Trending / Agra shelter gets international award for contribution towards animal welfare
trending

Agra shelter gets international award for contribution towards animal welfare

The organization has been awarded the prestigious 'The Shining Compassion World Award awarded by The Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association' for working extraordinarily during the COVID-19 lockdown in India.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Casper Home Trust received the award for their contribution towards animal welfare (representational image).(Unsplash)

Animal Welfare Organization, named Casper Home Trust in Agra has been awarded internationally for its contribution towards animal rights and welfare.

The organization has been awarded the prestigious 'The Shining Compassion World Award awarded by The Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association' for working extraordinarily during the COVID-19 lockdown in India.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Head of Casper Home Trust Vinita Arora said, "I run a dog shelter in Agra. The municipal corporation has allotted me a piece of land for carrying out my shelter. I am grateful to them. Our team has worked tremendously hard during this lockdown period. I am super proud of my team. It is because of them that we have received this 'Shining Compassion World' award. I am absolutely surprised to receive this award."

"One of my journals on animal rights and welfare was published in National Geographic. It is from there where the Association got to know about our work. We have not only made our Casper Home Trust proud but also Agra proud," Arora said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Newborn kittens snuggle to cat mom, super sweet video will warm your heart

Elon Musk’s reply to a Mars-related tweet has left people in splits

Agra shelter gets international award for contribution towards animal welfare

Hubble spots comet that found ‘temporary parking place’ near Jupiter. Watch

"On a daily basis, we used to serve dogs of various localities in Agra with food, water and provide them treatment in case of any ailment. We have also prevented several animal cruelty activities for not only dogs but also for horses, donkeys etc," she said.

Vinita Arora received the award on behalf of Abhimanyu Arora who is the President of Casper Home Trust.

A woman who was presenting the award to Vinita Arora said: "I hope people honour you and recognize you across the globe. I'm so glad that you have youngsters in your team. You are motivating them, inspiring them and they are and your team have done this work."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP