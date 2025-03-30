Menu Explore
‘AI being used to exploit creatives,’ Netizens slam Ghibli trend as ‘disrespectful’

BySumanti Sen
Mar 30, 2025 09:14 AM IST

The viral trend of Ghibli-style portraits has taken social media by storm, but some have slammed the trend as “worthless” and “disrespectful.” 

The viral trend of Ghibli-style portraits has taken social media by storm, with netizens asking AI to modify their pictures into a distinct anime style. While many are obsessed with OpenAI's GPT-4o’s new feature, there are some who have slammed the trend as “disrespectful.”

Netizens slam Ghibli trend as ‘disrespectful’ (Unsplash - representational image)
Netizens slam Ghibli trend as 'disrespectful' (Unsplash - representational image)

With the ‘4o Image Generation’ feature going viral, an old video of Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki has resurfaced. In the video, Miyazaki criticised AI-generated animation as “an insult to life itself” and said he “would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all.”

‘Their art isn’t just some ‘style’ for people to copy’

On social media, many claimed creating the art using artificial intelligence is insulting to Miyazaki as he disliked AI.

In a discussion on Reddit, a user said it is “disgusting how AI is being used to rip off Studio Ghibli’s work.” “Their art isn’t just some ‘style’ for people to copy , it’s the result of decades of passion, skill, and effort. Now, people are churning out lifeless AI-generated imitations in seconds, probably trained on stolen artwork without a second thought. AI can’t replicate the heart, emotion, or storytelling of real artists, but sure, let’s keep acting like slapping a filter on something makes it ‘art.’ This is just another example of AI being used to exploit creatives instead of supporting them,” the user added. “Ai art isn't art it's worthless trash,” one user wrote, while another said, “nothing is sacred”.

In another Reddit conversation, a user wrote, “its def disrespect. poor man worked years sometimes to even animate one scene that might had lasted 2 second and now this…” One user wrote, “It's extremely disrespectful,” while another said, “Yes it definitely disrespects the amount of time and effort he put into his art”.

Meanwhile, Ghibli’s increasing demand has put a strain on OpenAI’s infrastructure, prompting Sam Altman to take to X to share the challenges. “we are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. hopefully won't be long!” he said.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
