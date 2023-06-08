‘AI boyfriend maat le ana’: Woman hilariously imagines life in 2050

A woman in the United States recently stunned everyone after she announced her wedding with an AI bot. This incident certainly shed a light on the changing landscape of human-AI interaction. Furthermore, there are also several AI-related social media posts - including the hilarious ones - that are regularly being shared. Amid those posts is a video shared by Instagram user Vagmita. She posted a video imagining how life could be in the year 2050.

“I’m not a regular mom, I’m an influencer mom,” she added as her Instagram post’s caption. The video opens to show Vagmita playing the role of a mom in 2050 who is scolding her kid for not getting enough marks in the “Instagram Reels” subject. As the video follows, she keeps on imagining different situations that are too funny to handle. At one point in the video, she also says to her kid that she is very open minded but warns them, “AI boyfriend maat le ana”.

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than four million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of likes and comments.

"Loved it!!!!” posted an Instagram user. “This is the funniest thing on the internet,” praised another. “Funny & scary at the same time because it's not too far from what 2050 might actually look like!!!” added a third. “This is the funniest thing I came across on Instagram today. Absolutely loved it. It’s crazy,” wrote a fourth.