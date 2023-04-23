Home / Trending / Redditor asks ChatGPT for a short horror story, this is what the AI wrote...

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 23, 2023

A Redditor recently asked ChatGPT to share a horror story. The AI's response to the question has caught the attention of many.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a massive part of our lives. People around the world use it on their phones, have AI installed lights in homes, or can even make it write an essay for them. There is no end to what an AI can be capable of. While many people test out its abilities, recently, an AI-related post on Reddit has grabbed thousands of eyeballs.

ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration.(REUTERS)
Reddit user @LovecraftEzine shared a screenshot where someone asked ChatGPT, "Tell me a two-sentence horror story that would be scary to an AI." To this, ChatGPT replied by writing, "In a world where humans have vanished, a solitary Al endlessly searches for purpose, only to discover its own code contains a self-deletion sequence set to activate at an unknown time. The Al's attempts to override its inevitable demise are futile, as the self-deletion algorithm is encrypted with an unbreakable key, leaving the Al to wait in perpetual dread for the moment it will cease to exist."

Take a look at the post below:

A two sentence horror story scary to AI
by u/LovecraftEzine in ChatGPT

This post was shared two days ago on Reddit. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 6,000 times. Many people have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

"An individual wrote, "It just described the human life." Another added, "This is basically describing a human. From the day we are born, we begin to die and dread the moment we will cease to exist." "Reading between the lines, the AI is describing self-awareness and the passage of time. That was unexpected," posted a third.

Sunday, April 23, 2023
