Redditor claims unhygienic working conditions at a Bengaluru-based cloud kitchen, see pics

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 18, 2023 09:59 AM IST

A Redditor has claimed unhygienic working conditions at a Bengaluru-based cloud kitchen. The person even shared pictures from inside the kitchen.

Cloud kitchens have grown in popularity in the era of food delivery. For the unversed, a cloud kitchen is a commercial space that is used only for cooking and delivering food. Many cities now have this concept. However, after a Redditor recently shared images of an unhygienic cloud kitchen from Bengaluru, it sparked a conversation among netizens regarding the hygiene and cleanliness of such kitchens.

"I work part-time in a food delivery platform. Today I couldn't control my mind. I literally saw the guy put the momo back to the steamer after it fell on the dirtiest floor I've ever seen. I have no words to say," claimed Reddit user @dozing_dog. The user even shared images from the kitchen.

This post was shared just five days ago. Since being shared, it has been over 1000 times. The post has also garnered several responses.

An individual wrote, "Someone should make a list of cloud kitchens operating in Bangalore, so we could avoid ordering from them." Another added, "I remember a time when I ordered soup from a 'good' place, and the delivery guy told me during handoff that, please don't order from there again, I saw a lot of cockroaches." "To be fair, not all cloud kitchens are like this. Had been to one on New BEL road to place a large order. Everything was organised and clean. This looks like a ghetto cloud kitchen," shared a third.

