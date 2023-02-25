AI generated pics of ‘Old Delhi at night’ will send shivers down your spine

Creating arts with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) has turned into a trend. If you are a regular social media user, you may have seen artists sharing various pictures created using AI. From astronauts as brides to wedding ceremonies in different parts of India, there are several images you can find online. There’s a latest inclusion to that list, and this set of pictures have left people with an eerie feeling. The images show ‘Old Delhi at night,’ and they may send shivers down your spine.

Artist Prateek Arora shared a Twitter thread with the different images. The pictures are surreal and show a distorted version of humanity. It is especially that smiling images that are downright creepy.

Take a look at the images:

Here's how people have reacted

The posts have received several comments. While some praised the creations, others shared how they are scary. “Love these,” wrote a Twitter user. “Terrifying. Surreal,” posted another. “I absolutely love these, albeit from #AI but still,” expressed a third. “Weird,” commented a fourth. The artist while replying to his own tweet also added the AI bot using which he created the intriguing images. What are your thoughts on the pictures?