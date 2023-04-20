AI song with fake ‘Drake’ and ‘The Weeknd’ vocals creates furore, pulled down

Artificial Intelligence is growing faster than human imagination, everyday setting the bar higher by clinching something unprecedented. Now it has rattled the music industry by creating a fake Drake and The Weeknd song, Heart on My Sleeve.

Generated using artificial intelligence the song amassed over 11 million views across seven promotional videos after being uploaded on April 15. The record was created from scratch by the anonymous TikTok user Ghostwriter977 with automated vocals of Drake and The Weeknd. With both having nothing to do with creating it.

Terming it a ‘modern Napster moment’, Ghostwriter977 uploaded the screen recording of a Tweet describing the faux collaboration. It read, “Offer in from Republic.” Worth noting is that the three artists whose artistic likeness was lifted to create “Heart on My Sleeve” — The Weeknd, Drake, and Metro Boomin — all three have licensing and marketing deals that distribute their music through Republic Records.

The song has been taken down on the back of copyright concerns but is floating around at few spaces.

Fans are astounded, no one in their wildest of imagination can pinpoint anything that delinks Drake and The Weeknd from the song. The lyrics has interest context to Selena Gomez, who reportedly used to date The Weeknd. A fake Drake lyric about Gomez even name-checks her other ex, Justin Bieber.

Raps the AI Drake: "I came in with my ex like Selena to flex, ay / Bumpin' Justin Bieber the fever ain't left, ay."

"The training of generative AI using our artists' music (which represents both a breach of our agreements and a violation of copyright law) as well as the availability of infringing content created with generative AI on DSPs, begs the question as to which side of history all stakeholders in the music ecosystem want to be on: the side of artists, fans and human creative expression, or on the side of deep fakes, fraud and denying artists their due compensation," a UMG spokesman told Billboard. "We're encouraged by the engagement of our platform partners on these issues – as they recognize they need to be part of the solution."

Experts following the industry for long feel that scariest part about the song is that it's Good. It has intensified alarms on how AI driven content can demolish intellectual properties and create a world of deep fakes that will be too hard to handle.

