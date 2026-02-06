AI summit impact: Delhi 5-star hotel rooms cross ₹1 lakh per night

“The India AI Impact Summit has surely impacted hotel rates in Delhi NCR. Several 5 star hotels in Delhi are going at 1 Lakh+ per night between 16-20 Feb,” Bajpai said in an X post.

With a host of national and international guests set to travel to Delhi, the prices of hotels in central and south Delhi have spiked sharply.

Room rates at multiple five-star hotels in Delhi have climbed steeply for February as the city prepares to host the AI Impact Summit. The AI Impact Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam in central Delhi from February 16 to 20. Preparations are in full swing for the event, which will see foreign delegates and speakers descend upon the national capital.

A quick search on Ixigo shows that booking a room at the Imperial in Connaught Place, central Delhi will cost more than ₹2.4 lakh on February 17.

Radisson Blu for the same date is marginally cheaper at ₹1.1 lakh per night.

More about the AI Impact Summit The India–AI Impact Summit 2026, was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit and it will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

Over 4,000 Delhi Traffic Police personnel, including 10 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), will be deployed to manage traffic during the summit, and the city will be divided into 10 zones.

The 10 “zones”, which will further be divided into 22 sectors, will cover the event venue at Bharat Mandapam, 10 luxury hotels in central and south Delhi where foreign delegates will stay, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, and the routes connecting all these locations, an officer said, citing the plan.

