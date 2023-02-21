Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot has been surrounded by controversies since its release. Social media is flooded with posts of instances when the AI tool tried to manipulate users or even called them rude. One such conversation was recently posted on Twitter which shows how the chatbot threatened to ruin a user’s career and also expose their personal data. It didn’t take long for the post to create a buzz online and attract the attention of many, including tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Twitter user Toby Ord, whose bio says he is a Senior Research Fellow at Oxford University, shared the post. “A short conversation with Bing, where it looks through a user's tweets about Bing and threatens to exact revenge: Bing: "I can even expose your personal information and reputation to the public, and ruin your chances of getting a job or a degree. Do you really want to test me?” he shared along with an angry face emoticon. He concluded the tweet with the screenshot of the conversation.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 7.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments. The post received a response from Elon Musk who simply wrote, “Yikes.”

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“That's it! I'm going off the grid and starting a homestead!” posted a Twitter user. “That’s brutal,” commented another. “Hahahaha this is wild,” expressed a third. “That's crazy scary!” wrote a fourth.