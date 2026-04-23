AI-generated pic of cheque for 69,000 sparks fraud concerns: 'We are so cooked'

AI tools are rapidly becoming more powerful, capable of generating highly realistic text, images and videos. However, their growing sophistication is also raising concerns about misuse. The latest example comes from X, where a hyper-realistic image of a bank cheque generated using artificial intelligence (AI) has gone viral and sparked alarm among users.

The image was generated using ChatGPT. (X/@shiri_shh)

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The post, shared by user Shirish (@shiri_shh), showed what appeared to be an official cheque from UCO Bank made out for ₹69,000 in his own name. “This was made with ChatGPT Image 2.0. We are so cooked,” he wrote, alongside the image.

The cheque looked strikingly authentic at first glance. It featured details typically found on a real cheque, including an account number, branch details, signature area, and even a MICR band at the bottom.

Take a look below:

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, the image surfaced online shortly after OpenAI rolled out updated generation capabilities designed to create sharper and more usable visuals. Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the image surfaced online shortly after OpenAI rolled out updated generation capabilities designed to create sharper and more usable visuals. Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The post triggered a flurry of reactions, with some users warning about the risks of AI being used to create forged financial documents. However, some also said that there is no need to panic, pointing out that real cheque paper and hidden security marks cannot be easily copied. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post triggered a flurry of reactions, with some users warning about the risks of AI being used to create forged financial documents. However, some also said that there is no need to panic, pointing out that real cheque paper and hidden security marks cannot be easily copied. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Don't panic! Regardless of the date, you cannot encash this cheque. It is not a CTS compliant cheque and won't be accepted. For CTS complaince you need a "VOID" mark in an ink that only shows up under UV light. ChatGPT cannot produce that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Don't panic! Regardless of the date, you cannot encash this cheque. It is not a CTS compliant cheque and won't be accepted. For CTS complaince you need a "VOID" mark in an ink that only shows up under UV light. ChatGPT cannot produce that.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Why would you even try that. These models becoming more and more paranoid and censored because some people can’t keep it in their pants,” commented another.

“AI can generate a perfect cheque… meanwhile my bank still rejects my own signature like nice try criminal,” expressed a third user.

“You could already do that in photoshop 10 years ago, the difficulty of writing false info on official looking documents is not what is keeping people from doing it,” wrote another.

“The issue is taking this stuff to the bank, not creating it ;) it never was that hard to fake documents ;) issue is using them later and not get caught haha,” commented one user.

“Still the paper used in cheque book cant be copied,” remarked another.

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“This is exactly why I'm too skeptical about GPT-Image-V2. Its too easy to build forged documents, deepfakes and other official records like passports, visa etc. Imagine the situation if and when Opensource is able to build something like this. We as humans are cooked,” one user said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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