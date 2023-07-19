AI-generated video shows ‘what if Sholay was made in Hollywood?’

The Bollywood film Sholay was released in 1975, and it continues to captivate audiences of all ages. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, produced by his father GP Sippy, and written by Salim-Javed, the film seamlessly blends action, drama, romance, and comedy to create an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film features Amitabh Bachchan as Jai, Dharmendra as Veeru, Hema Malini as Basanti, and Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh, making it an all-star cast. But have you ever wondered what if the film was made in Hollywood? An AI artist has imagined just that, and the results will leave you impressed.

The image is taken from the Reddit video that shows Sholay with a Hollywood cast. (Reddit/@ShadyKaran)

“What if Sholay was made in Hollywood,” reads the caption of the video shared in the Reddit community ‘r/bollywoodmemes’ by a user ‘ShadyKaran’. The AI-generated video shows Robert De Niro as Jai, Al Pacino as Veeru, Julia Roberts as Basanti, Anthony Hopkins as Gabbar Singh, and Kevin Spacey as Thakur Baldev Singh.

Watch the AI-generated video featuring Julia Roberts as Basanti, Al Pacino as Veeru and Anthony Hopkins as Gabbar Singh here:

The video was shared three days ago and has so far received over 500 upvotes. Additionally, many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the AI-generated video featuring Sholay in Hollywood style:

“Brilliantly made,” posted a Redditor. Another added, “Great imagination and work.” A third expressed, “This is the worst casting call of all time. Switch Robert to Veeru. Robert Redford to Jai. Julia was a kid when Sholay came out. It would’ve been Barbara Streisand or Faye Dunnaway. Marlon Brando as Gabbar. Albert Finney as Thakur.” “This is so spot on characterisation & casting. Epic. Wish it had audio,” shared a fourth. A fifth joined, “Man, this is so good.” “Original cast is still lit,” wrote a sixth. What are your thoughts on this AI-generated video?

