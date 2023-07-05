AI artist imagines Friends’ characters if it was made in India

Have you watched the American sitcom Friends? Are you a fan of the series? Will Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe always be there for you? If you nod your head to all these questions, then this Instagram post will catch your fancy. It shows what it would be like if Friends was made in India. AI-generated pictures of Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay in Indian outfits. (Instagram/@ai.magine_)

The images were posted on the Instagram page Imagin-AI-tion. “What if Friends TV series were shot in India! 1. Rachel Green: from central park to ‘vanita’ park. 2. She, vruthiket! This odd buffering is finished. 3. Monica Geller: The Biriyani Boss! (Monica be like: Don’t take it like that! ‘I know!’) 4. The Smoothie Addict Mr. Tribbiani! 5. Smelly cat ft. Phoebe Buffay. 6. Have you guys heard of Unagi!” reads the caption accompanying the AI-generated images when translated from Malayalam to English. The artist also informs that they created these images using the AI tool Midjourney.

The AI-generated images feature all six characters dressed in Indian outfits. While Rachel and Monica dazzle in elegant sarees, Phoebe dons a stylish suit. All three of them are also wearing matching jewellery. The pictures also show Ross and Chandler sporting vibrant kurtas while Joey is wearing a shirt layered over a t-shirt.

For those unaware, the popular TV series is set in New York City and revolves around six friends - Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe - as they navigate the ups and downs of life, love, and friendship. Each character has unique traits and personalities that contribute to the group dynamic, such as Ross and Rachel’s relationship, Monica’s perfectionism, Chandler’s sense of humour, Joey’s passion for acting and food, and Phoebe’s quirky and offbeat spirit.

Take a look at the Friends’ characters imagined in Indian style:

The post was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since received over 14, 400 hearts and still counting. Many even flocked to the post’s comments section to leave their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

An Instagram user wrote, “Lmaooo look at the Biryani with chicken claws.” “Pheobe in suit,” added another. A third commented, “I am just freaking out. How can someone do this so nice.” “Phoebe looks so damn beautiful!” expressed a fourth. A fifth posted, “Ross looks like a vintage Bollywood actor.” “This is why I pay for my internet,” joined a sixth. What are your thoughts on these images generated by AI?

