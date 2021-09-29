Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Air hostess whose Manike Mage Hithe dance video went viral shares thank you post
trending

Air hostess whose Manike Mage Hithe dance video went viral shares thank you post

“I still can’t describe this feeling in words," reads a part of the post shared by the air hostess whose Manike Mage Hithe dance video went viral.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 04:12 PM IST
The image shows the air hostess whose Manike Mage Hithe dance video went viral.(Instagram/ @_aayat_official)

A video of an air hostess named Aayat recently went crazy viral online. The video shows her dancing to the tunes of popular Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe. She has again created a chatter and this time with a thank you video for those who appreciated her performance and praised her.

Taking to Instagram she wrote, “I still can’t describe this feeling in words… lafz kam hain shukriya kehne ke liye aap sabhi ko. Thank you so much each and every one… I just want to be the reason behind your smile! And make you proud!” Alongside she also added that the views expressed in her posts are her personal and “do not necessarily represent the views or opinions of the organisation that I am part of or employees or Directors.” She is associated with Indigo airlines.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The clip, since being shared, has gathered nearly one million views and the numbers are only increasing. People shared various comments while reacting to her thank you video.

“It’s as if this song is destined and designed for you,” wrote an Instagram user. “Congratulations Aayat,” shared another. Many shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on her video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ring bearer dog’s reaction in wedding pic reminds people of disaster girl meme

She is India’s fastest female motorcycle racer and speeding up for more glory

Viral pic of butter chicken golgappa prompts people to say ‘Apocalypse is near’

BBC reporter’s name reporting on petrol issues sparks laughter, he reacts
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP