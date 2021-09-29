Air hostess whose Manike Mage Hithe dance video went viral shares thank you post

A video of an air hostess named Aayat recently went crazy viral online. The video shows her dancing to the tunes of popular Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe. She has again created a chatter and this time with a thank you video for those who appreciated her performance and praised her.

Taking to Instagram she wrote, “I still can’t describe this feeling in words… lafz kam hain shukriya kehne ke liye aap sabhi ko. Thank you so much each and every one… I just want to be the reason behind your smile! And make you proud!” Alongside she also added that the views expressed in her posts are her personal and “do not necessarily represent the views or opinions of the organisation that I am part of or employees or Directors.” She is associated with Indigo airlines.

The clip, since being shared, has gathered nearly one million views and the numbers are only increasing. People shared various comments while reacting to her thank you video.

“It’s as if this song is destined and designed for you,” wrote an Instagram user. “Congratulations Aayat,” shared another. Many shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

