Air India hostess retires after 35 years, final cabin announcement wins hearts online. Watch

An Air India hostess has retired after 35 years of service, marking the end of her long career with a final, routine cabin announcement made mid-air. A video of the moment, shared by her daughter on Instagram, has since gone viral, drawing widespread emotional reactions online. The video quickly drew heartfelt reactions online. (Instagram/@midnight_ramblings31)

The video shows Noopur Parth completing her last duty as cabin crew on an Air India long-haul flight from Chicago to Delhi. Dressed in the airline’s iconic blue saree, Noopur is seen preparing for the 13-hour journey before making a standard announcement over the aircraft intercom. She introduces the cockpit crew and shares flight information, delivering the message with the same calm and composure that defined her decades-long career.

There is no mention of retirement in the announcement, no emotional farewell or special message. To most passengers onboard, it sounded like any other routine update. But for her family, it marked the closing of a chapter that spanned more than three decades in the skies.

The clip was posted by her daughter, Sanjana Parth, with the caption, “30.07.2024. Her last announcement. Her last flight as crew.”