Airbnb host alleges guests vandalised property and assaulted caretaker after being asked to vacate: 'Zero civic sense'

An Airbnb host in Shillong, Meghalaya, has accused a group of guests of vandalising a newly opened homestay, assaulting a caretaker and threatening staff after they were allegedly asked to vacate the property. The allegations, shared on Instagram along with videos of the damage, have since gone viral.

The host urged other homestay owners in Shillong and Meghalaya not to accept their bookings. (Instagram/@oak_wood07)

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The incident came to light after the owner of The Oakwood, an Airbnb in Risa Colony, Shillong, shared before-and-after videos showing the condition of the property following the guests' stay. In the caption of the post, the host alleged that the guests brought unauthorised visitors, damaged the property, behaved aggressively after consuming alcohol and violated multiple house rules.

"All the effort to put up a homestay property for a comfortable stay of guests. And then this is how some of them treat the property. With zero civic sense!" the host wrote.

"Unauthorised guests, vandalism and hooliganism in the property, unruly behaviour after drinking, threatening the host and caretaker with the gunman after being asked to vacate, smoking all kinds of things inside the room violating the house-rules," they added.

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{{^usCountry}} The host also claimed that one of the guests “even raised hands on our caretaker.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The host also claimed that one of the guests “even raised hands on our caretaker.” {{/usCountry}}

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In the caption, the property owner identified the guests and urged other homestay owners in Shillong and Meghalaya not to accept their bookings. "While we go the extra distance to ensure guests are at ease, homestay owners don't deserve this kind of treatment!" the caption read.

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Concluding the post, the host also alleged that despite the visible damage, one of the guests claimed that the property was already in that condition before they checked in.

HT.com has reached out to the Airbnb owner. The article will be updated once a response is received.

(Also Read: ₹1.05 crore apartment after guests leave: 'This isn’t a hotel room'">Airbnb host shows state of ₹1.05 crore apartment after guests leave: 'This isn’t a hotel room')

What did social media say?

The post quickly gained attention on social media, with many users expressing support for the host and condemning the alleged behaviour.

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One user wrote, "Even animals won't do such a thing."

"This is truly heartbreaking. I understand how you feel, as we experienced a similar situation last year. The vandalism affected us significantly, and it was deeply distressing to witness such damage to something of importance," commented another.

"Truly disgusting behaviour. Absolutely unacceptable. I'm so sorry this happened to your property - I can only imagine how upsetting this is. Thank you for sharing this warning with other hosts," wrote a third user.

"This is a blatant act of vandalism! There should be zero tolerance for such irresponsible and destructive behaviour. Those responsible must be held accountable, charged for every loss incurred, and blacklisted," said another.