'Akansha is on leave’: Zomato’s cheeky notification triggers wave of jokes from customers

Zomato's cheeky notifications have become a trademark of the popular food delivery platform, often sparking amusing interactions among users. In a recent incident, one such notification led to a viral response that has taken the internet by storm. The post has garnered over 80,000 views, hundred of likes and reshares on X.(X)

The notification in question, which read: “Akansha is on leave. I'm asking you to order lunch. Shefali, marketing team,” was sent out to a Zomato user.

Instead of simply acknowledging the notification, Rishabh Kaushik, an X (formerly Twitter) user, replied with a humorous message that quickly caught the attention of netizens.

“Can you please tell Shefali that I’m on leave as well, and she can let me know if Akansha doesn’t have any plans for the day, we can go on lunch together,” Kaushik wrote.

How did X users react to the post?

The Zomato notification sparked a flurry of humorous and witty responses on X, with users having a field day.

One user, sharing a personal connection, wrote, “I got the same notification and funnily do have a girl named Akansha in my project, making this even more interesting.” Another user expressed their frustration with the constant barrage of notifications, saying, “This is why I stopped the notifications in the settings itself. Duniya bhar ka kachra notifications bhejte hai ye log.”

Adding to the fun, one user responded with a cheeky suggestion: “Smooth Kaushik Sahab, smooth.' Another humorously took the bait, asking Shefali to pay for the lunch: “Since Shefali is urging so much, can you ask Shefali to pay for the lunch? Thanks.”

The viral exchange also led to a playful jab at online dating, with a user quipping, “New matrimony site.”

