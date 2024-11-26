Mexican woman says she can wear anything she wants in India, desis disagree: ‘We feel safe’

India, with its rich culture and diverse landscapes, has become an attractive destination for foreigners. A growing number of expats, students, and digital nomads are choosing to settle down in this country. Many of them regularly post visuals capturing their life in India, and Jaqueline Morales Cruz from Mexico is among them. She stays in Nagpur and regularly shares updates about her life with her followers. In the latest video, she shared how she feels safe staying in India. The image shows a Mexican woman who lives in India. (Instagram/@jamocu)

“I am happy to call India my home,” she wrote while posting a video. The clip captures her at an event speaking to an audience. In her speech, she shared that foreigners often have misconceptions about safety in India.

She goes on to explain that she found the country safe to reside in, adding that she can wear whatever she likes without any discomfort, be it Indian or Western attire.

Take a look at the entire video here:

What is social media's take?

While some people praised her for projecting India in a positive light, others were not so welcoming. They dropped sarcastic comments, disagreeing with the woman.

“That’s why there are so many incidents of abuse,” wrote an Instagram user. “It is not safe, ma’am,” posted another. A third commented, “Is it really so.”

With over 30,000 views, the video has collected nearly 1,400 likes.

At the time of writing this article, Jaqueline Morales Cruz's Instagram page had over 1,047 posts and more than one lakh followers. Her page is filled with videos showing her daily life in India and travels around the country.

What are your thoughts on this video?