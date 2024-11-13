'Delhi is so dirty, I love it': Foreigner's honest video about living in Delhi goes viral

An Irish-Persian Instagram vlogger's post on living in Delhi has gone viral on social media after he said that people told him "Delhi is so dirty and dangerous" when he was coming to the national capital. Sean Hammond shared a video on Instagram denying the claims made by people to him about Delhi .(Instagram/seanhammonds)

Sean Hammond shared a video denying the claims made by people to him about Delhi and shared a long caption detailing his experience of living in the city. "I’ve heard people from all over saying that Delhi isn’t the place to go if you want to visit India. Even other Indians have told me that, but I couldn’t disagree more," he said.

He says Delhi's streets are colourful and vibrant and he was in love with the Delhi food. He appreciated the hospitality of Indian people and the architecture of monuments like Humayun's Tomb and the beauty of Lotus Temple and Akshardham Temple.

Take a look at the video here:

“I’ve met so many people here who have just accepted me with open arms, who have introduced me to their friends and families, expecting absolutely nothing in return.The architecture on display here is incredible! Like I said in the video I genuinely don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like Akshardham in my life. The attention to detail is truly unparalleled," he said.

How internet reacted to the video

Hammond says Delhi is his most-visited city in India and it's where he feels most comfortable.“It’s true that there’s a lot of pollution, and that it’s a bit chaotic. But nowhere is perfect, and to be honest I love the chaos, it’s where I thrive!"

"If you’re go to India and you’ve only been to Kerala and Goa, or even places like Jaipur and Pushkar, you’ve missed out. Sure those places are beautiful but you need to experience EVERYTHING that India has to offer. The current metro area population of Delhi is 33 MILLION people you just have to experience what it’s like to be in a place like that. If it’s not for you that’s ok but you have to try it at least once," he wrote in the caption.



The video which has over 322,000 views has been appreciated by many users who were surprised by Hammond's take on the city. “Nothing beats immersing yourself into a completely different culture," wrote on user, while another said, “Damn, I am from India myself and never went to Delhi because of the negativity online and the stories I heard from online forums. Maybe, will plan a visit with the family after a few years," shared another person.