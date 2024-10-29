'She wants 5 star service': US tourist's video of dirty toilet in Indian train sparks row

An American tourist travelling across India shared a video of the toilet inside an Indian Railways train on social media. Instagram content creator Irina Moreno showed the poor conditions inside a train travelling from Udaipur to Jaipur. The video posted by Irina Moreno has raked in over 5.8 million views.(Instagram/@irinamoreno_travelstories)

The clip which has gone viral on social media was shared with a simple caption: "Western toilet on train in India, 2nd class. Train 12991." In the video, she showed a 360 degree view of the toilet onboard the train with peeling paint, rusty faucets and a broken toilet cover.

Since the video was posted, it has raked in over 5.8 million views but instead of being shocked at the conditions, most users slammed the woman for expecting more.

"You are travelling in second class which is one of the cheapest forms available. I want to advise you to travel in first class to capture the real picture," one user wrote.

"In ₹70 she wants Oberoi's facilities," said another user, mockingly while some even claimed that the toilet in her video was cleaner than what they would have expected.

"She wants 5 star service at cost of 2 dollars, spend some money," wrote a third user.

‘Increase you budget’

"This is a second-class ticket that costs barely 100-120 INR, which is approximately 2 USD, for a journey from Udaipur to Jaipur! You wouldn't even get a pizza topping for that price. Even the Indian middle class avoids traveling in this class. Increase your budget and travel safely in a neat and clean environment! This does not reflect a typical train washroom in India," read another comment.

Some users advised her to chose superfast express trains like the Vande Bharat or Metro trains to travel with "cultural sensitivity and respect".

Users also slammed the digital creator after she shared another video of a first-class Indian train, showing a toilet inside the premier coach. "Following on from my previous post. Western toilet on a train in India, 1st class. Train 12413," she wrote in the caption.

"Do you travel in trains or toilets," asked one angry user while another said, "It seems like you are obsessed with toilet."