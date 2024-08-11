Foreigner impresses with fluent Punjabi while ordering tea in viral video. Watch

A foreigner stunned internet users with her impressive Punjabi speaking skills. The woman took to Instagram to post a video of her ordering a cup of tea in fluent Punjabi. Since she posted the video, it left many people stunned. Numerous took to the comments section of the post to praise her as well. Snapshot of the foreigner speaking Punjabi.

The video opens to show the woman approaching the order counter at a cafe. She asks the store worker if she can speak in Punjabi. The video then shows the woman ordering a cup of tea in the language. Stunned by her mastery over it, the store worker asked her where did she learn the language from. (Also Read: Foreign tourists shocked as children hang onto e-rickshaw to beg for money: 'We need help, this is not safe')

The woman then reveals that she took Punjabi lessons in one of her classes at the university. At the end of the video, you can see the woman getting nervous, however still trying to keep up the conversation.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on July 15. Since being posted, it has gained more than eight lakh views. The share also has more than 69,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has numerous comments. (Also Read:Foreigner's India tour video draws attention, netizens have mixed reactions)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "You are so so so sweet! Seriously, hats off!"

Another Instagram user, Huma Sheikh, commented, "We will have piping hot tea in 38 and 42 degrees too! Chah is love!

"She's looks so cute when she speaks Punjabi," posted Instagram user Ayush.

A fourth added, "You’re accent makes it extra cute. I mean your overall energy is so adorable."

Someone else said, "Super duper impressive, and you are absolutely adorable; more power and cuteness to you."