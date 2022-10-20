Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Alert Andhra Pradesh cop saves farmer's life with CPR. Watch

Alert Andhra Pradesh cop saves farmer's life with CPR. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 20, 2022 06:11 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Police took to Twitter to share a video of a cop performing CPR on a farmer who collapsed during Maha Padyatra.

Andhra Pradesh cop performing CPR on the farmer who collapsed during Maha Padyatra. (Twitter/@APPOLICE100)
ByArfa Javaid

An Andhra Pradesh cop was able to save the life of a farmer who collapsed on the Gammon bridge with his rapid response. The incident took place during Maha Padayatra, organized by Amaravati farmers. A video of the same was posted on Twitter by Andhra Pradesh Police, and it has garnered praise from tweeple.

The 26-second-long clip shows CI of Rahamhendravarm performing CPR on a farmer to help him restore his breath and heartbeat while others are seen helping him. The farmer showed some movements and was later rushed to the hospital for better treatment.

"#APPolice timely response saves life of a Farmer during #MahaPadayatra:The Inspector of Police,#Rajamahendravaram while performing duties on #Gammon Bridge during the Maha Padayatra organized by #AmaravatiFarmers,noticed a person collapsed on the Bridge," wrote Andhra Pradesh Police while sharing the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has raked more than 39,200 views and over 1,700 likes in two days. It has also received several comments. "He has given best of #CPR just less than two minutes and as hands moved #Oxygen starts flowing. Hats off, saved life," commented an individual. "The great and timely effort by #APPolice. Excellent sir for saving a human life. Keep going this way to help the public," wrote another. "Good job done by AP Police," shared a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral viral video andhra pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP