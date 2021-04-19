Home / Trending / Alert pointsman saves kid from rail tracks at station in Mumbai, garners praise
People showered the comments section with praises for the alert pointsman.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The image is a screengrab from the clip showing Mayur Shelke saving the child.(Instagram/@IRTSAssociation)

Indian Railway Traffic Service Association recently shared a clip showcasing the bravery of a pointsman at the Vangani station in Mumbai. Shared on the official Twitter handle of the Association, the surveillance footage gives a glimpse of how Mayur Shelke ran to the spot to save the kid. The video is bound to give you goosebumps.

The recording starts with showing the child who accidentally falls on the tracks while walking on the platform. Shelke immediately runs to the spot and lifts the child as the train approaches at full speed. He then scrambles to the platform in the nick of time. “IRTS Association salutes pointsman Mr. Mayur Shelke of Vangani station of Mumbai division for showing selfless courage in saving the life of a young child in face of an approaching train,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some eight hours ago, the clip has garnered over 5,800 views and several reactions. People showered the comments section with praises for the alert pointsman. The association also shared a comment under the post detailing a cash reward awarded by Asian Institute of Transport Development to Shelke for his prompt and selfless action.

Here’s how others reacted:

What are your thoughts on this post?

