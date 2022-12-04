Alert train driver and assistant loco pilot save elephant’s life. Watch

Routes of Indian Railways cross through different parts of the country, including jungle areas that are home to different wildlife species. Often the animals get in the harm’s way while trying to cross such rail lines. However, there are also alert loco pilots who try to stop the trains in time to help save the lives of the animals. Just like this Twitter post by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan documents. The tweet is about an incident where the alertness of a loco pilot and an assistant loco pilot helped save the life of an elephant.

“Kudos to Loco Pilot Shri L K JHA and Assistant Loco pilot Shri ARINDAM BISWAS. Who used emergency brakes to save lives of three elephants on the track between APD Junction and Rajabhatkhawa station. At 05:30 AM on 2/12,” he wrote and posted a video.

The video opens to show a scene taken from inside it. The clip shows the train waiting for an elephant to cross the railway tracks.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 31,000 views and counting. The share has also prompted people to share various comments.

“This is called humanity, good work folks,” posted a Twitter user. “Salute to loco pilots for their extraordinary duty consciousness,” expressed another. “Great to see these gestures,” commented a third. “Remarkable,” wrote a fourth.