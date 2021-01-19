Algerian photographer captures mesmerising ‘frost paintings’ over sand-dunes, wows netizens

After hearing the word desert, the first image to pop up in one’s mind is probably miles and miles of sand-dunes. If you also had a similar thought, let these series of images taken by Algerian photographer Karim Bouchetata astonish you. Featuring the desert region of Algeria, the photographs show thin layers of ice in delicate patterns across the sand-dunes. After taking a look, you may find yourself saying wow repeatedly.

Shared on Bouchetata’s Facebook and Instagram profiles, the photos were taken at the Ain Sefra dunes in Algeria. Each picture portrays the beautiful landscape drizzled with ice that almost look like paintings.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on January 17, the post has garnered several reactions from netizens. People were enthralled with the beautiful landscape and shared their amazement in the comments section. Many expressed that they wished to experience the phenomenon in person.

“Stunning,” wrote a Facebook user. “Extraordinary shots,” commented another. “Unbelievable,” expressed a third.

Bouchetata also shared a video of the phenomenon on YouTube which is equally mesmerising. You can check it out here.

What are your thoughts on these marvellous images?