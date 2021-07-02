Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alien memes erupt on Twitter after sonic boom in Bengaluru on World UFO Day

After the sonic boom in Bengaluru, many shared alien memes as the world is celebrating UFO Day today.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Alien meme flooded Twitter after sonic boom heard in Bengaluru on World UFO Day.(Twitter)

Today afternoon, residents of Bengaluru were surprised by loud sounds. The noise, according to reports, was heard in ISRO Layout, HSR Layout, Benson Town, Sarjapur, Ulsoor, south Bengaluru, east Bengaluru and JP Nagar areas of the city. The incident soon prompted people to take to Twitter to share all kinds of reactions. Amid all the posts, some shared alien memes as the world is celebrating UFO Day today. This day is celebrated every year on the second day of July.

“July 2 (Today) - World UFO Day and we heard sonic boom in namma Bengaluru this noon,” shared a Twitter user along with this GIF:

How can an alien-related meme list be complete without the mention of Jadoo from the film Koi … Mil Gaya:

Check out some more hilarious memes:

Last year in May a similar "sonic boom" was heard in some areas of the city. Later the defence ministry tweeted that it was caused by a routine IAF test flight outside of city limits.

Which of these memes made you laugh out loud?

