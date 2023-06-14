Alligator attacks drone during sheriff's training exercise. Watch
An alligator attacked an underwater drone used by sheriff's during their exercise. Watch the video inside.
The internet is full of animal videos that might leave you with a chill down your spine. From a crocodile lunging on a man to a deer eating a snake, several animal-related videos go viral on social media. Now, another animal clip has caught the attention of many. It shows an alligator chomping down a underwater drone during Lee County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit.
"While the Lee County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit was training in Fort Myers, this insta-gator latched on to the underwater drone! See ya later Alligator!" wrote Lee County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. In a video they shared, you can see an alligator attacking the underwater drone.
