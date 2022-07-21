Alligator escapes and hides under police car in Florida before this happens

Police in Florida said that an alligator that was evading them tried to sneak under a patrol car but got caught there. The alligator was stuck with half of its body underneath the patrol cruiser, as seen in a photo posted on Twitter. It was unclear from this post itself if the alligator was moved or let go there and then. The post was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Leesburg Police Department, in Leesburg, Florida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Well, we don't see this every day...While helping wrangle this alligator, it fled under one of our traffic units at full speed and wedged itself underneath the car. We are pleased to report the gator was safely extracted and there was no permanent damage to the vehicle!" they wrote while sharing a photo of the animal. The caption was also, funnily enough, accompanied by the emoji of an alligator.

Take a look at the tweet for yourself right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was shared on Twitter on July 20.