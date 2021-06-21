Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alligator found hanging out under vending machine in Florida, rescued later

“Aww how cute he just wants some flaming hot Cheetos,” commented a Twitter user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:23 PM IST
The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida shared pictures of the alligator rescued from under the vending machine.(Twitter/@PolkCounty)

Animal rescue stories are always a delight to read and when the rescued one is a little guy, the situation becomes more interesting for netizens. Case in point, this ‘teen’ alligator that was rescued from under a vending machine in Florida. Shared on Twitter by Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the post has sparked several reactions from netizens.

“The people of #PolkCity wanted to highlight their most recent PCSO gator rescue as well so they sent in these pics. This little guy was hanging out under a vending machine @CircleKStores. 3 deputies later, he was no longer freaking people out & the subject of lots of pics,” reads the caption.

The pictures included in the post show the alligator being rescued by officials. Whether the animal was out to grab a bottle of soda or simply a bag of chips, we’ll never know.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on June 16, the post has garnered several likes and reactions. People were surprised as well as amused to see the little alligator being rescued from under a vending machine. Many joked that the creature probably wanted some snacks like a teenager that’s why it visited the vending machine. Others pointed out how little the alligator was.

“Aww how cute he just wants some flaming hot Cheetos,” commented a Twitter user. “It’s a little baby!” exclaimed another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this rescue?

