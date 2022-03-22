Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Alligator gives a hug to zookeeper lying on floor. Watch
trending

Alligator gives a hug to zookeeper lying on floor. Watch

The video posted by Jay Brewer on Instagram shows him getting hugged by an alligator.
A zookeeper gets hugged by an alligator in this Instagram video,(Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 07:47 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

What would you do if an alligator comes in front of you? Most will probably look for the nearest exit to get as far as possible from the reptile. Not Jay Brewer though. Owner of Prehistoric Pets in Fountain Valley, California, his Instagram page is filled with videos and images of him hanging out with such animals that can scare others. Just like this post that shows him hugging an alligator while lying down on a floor. There is a chance that you’ll find the video fascinating to watch.

“When Darth gator wants to be the BIG BOY and play,” he wrote and posted the video. The clip opens to show the huge alligator on the floor lying on top of Brewer. It stays like that for some moments, before moving away.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The clip has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“It's funny Darth is kind of cute, now only if they didn't bite you, drown and then eat you,” joked an Instagram user. “Ok but I want to hug the swamp puppy too,” posted another. “Darth is doing his duty and playing with Jay,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alligator zoo viral
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP