Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Tom and Jerry have hilarious parallels. Watch viral edit

Allu Arjun’s recent film Pushpa: The Rise has taken social media by storm. With its songs and hook steps to them, the movie has become quite a sensation. This time, an edit has gone viral on YouTube where parallels have been drawn between Pushpa and the classic cartoon Tom and Jerry. This video has left people wondering how there were so many parallels between these two.

The video was posted on the YouTube channel Edits MukeshG. Though the video is of less than two minutes in duration, it manages to make a point that makes people laugh out loud. In the video, both Tom and Jerry can be seen mimicking certain actions that Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj can be seen doing in this super hit movie.

The iconic cartoon duo can also be seen acing the hook steps to Srivalli and Saami Saami that stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Allu Arjun. The title to this video reads, “ When Pushpa movie scenes performed by Tom and Jerry.”

Watch the viral edit right here:

The viral video was posted on YouTube on February 16. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 4.6 lakh views. It has also accumulated several comments.

“What a great dancer Tom, no one can defeat Tom and Jerry,” commented a YouTube user. It was followed by laughing face emojis. “Thanks for exposing these copycats, OMG! Tom and Jerry had done it before!” joked another individual. A third comment reads, “You put in so much effort to find out the similar scenes for nearly a two-minute video. Loved it. Also, Tom & Jerry will always stay in our hearts.”

What are your thoughts on this video?

