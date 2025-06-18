Amazon CEO hints at future job cuts as AI takes over tasks: ‘We will need fewer…’

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that the company is looking to reduce its corporate workforce in the years to come as it is beginning to depend more on the use of artificial intelligence. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed that Amazon already has over 1,000 generative AI services and applications either in progress or built.(REUTERS)

In a company-wide memo addressed to all employees, Jassy revealed that Amazon is heavily investing in generative AI, adding that the technology is already reshaping nearly every part of their business, including customer service and advertising.

“As we roll out more Generative AI and agents, it should change the way our work is done. We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs. It’s hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company," he wrote.

‘Embrace the change’

Jassy revealed that Amazon already has over 1,000 generative AI services and applications either in progress or built, and added that these comprise only “a small fraction of what we will ultimately build.”

"We’re going to lean in further in the coming months. We’re going to make it much easier to build AI agents, and then build (or partner) on several new agents across all of our business units," he said.

He also stressed that AI agents will be a major driver of change. “There will be billions of these agents, across every company and in every imaginable field,” he said.

However, Jassy also encouraged employees to learn more about artificial intelligence “Be curious about AI, educate yourself, attend workshops and take trainings, use and experiment with AI whenever you can. Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well-positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company," he added.