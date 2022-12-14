Amazon delivery executive leaves 'movie review' for customer on DVD parcel. Here's what it reads

An individual ordered a copy of the 2016 film Your Name by Mako Shinkai for his father from Amazon. When he received his order, he was in for a surprise as the parcel had a 'movie review' from the delivery executive. The short and crisp review of the film was so good that the Amazon customer couldn't hold himself back from sharing it online, and as expected, it soon attracted thousands of eyeballs. Many, who watched the anime film, also shared reviews in the comments section.

"Amazon worker left a movie review with my order," read the caption of the image shared by a Reddit user who goes by Deshende. The image features a Blu-ray and a DVD combo pack of the Japanese animated romantic fantasy Your Name with a handwritten review stuck on it. It reads, "Movie was good. I cried!"

Take a look at the Reddit post below:

The post was made 13 days ago on Reddit, and it has since gathered more than 46,000 upvotes and a flurry of comments from netizens who shared that the film brought out strong emotions.

"Just watched the movie again for a second time. The story is wonderful, but I would also want to point out that it is also visually a treat," commented a Redditor. "Can confirm, cried too. Silent ugly cry too, a rare cry," posted another. A third individual shared, "I cried too. Excellent plot." "I watched this on the plane and everyone around me was concerned as I ugly cried in my cramped aisle seat," wrote a fourth.

