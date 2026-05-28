Amazon sends joining kit to father whose sacrifices helped son land tech job
Amazon sent a special joining kit to the father of software engineer Shailendra Yadav, who was emotional upon receiving his son's offer letter.
Amazon has sent a joining kit to an employee’s father in a heartwarming gesture. The $2.9 trillion company had a good reason for this unusual move — the joining kit was sent to a father who had teared up on seeing his son’s offer letter from Amazon.
Back in April, Amazon software engineer Shailendra Yadav had shared a moving video of his father reading his offer letter haltingly, clearly uncomfortable reading English but just as clearly proud of his son. Yadav explained that he came from a humble background and was the first in his family to land such a prestigious job.
Amazon’s special joining kit
Weeks after the emotional video went viral, Amazon surprised Yadav’s father with a special joining kit of his own. Yadav shared a video of his father unboxing the hamper, which contained a T-shirt, a cap with “Dad” emblazoned on it, a plant, a pen, a mug, and a chocolate.
A letter sent alongside the hamper read: “Every great achievement starts with someone who believed first. We saw your reaction to your son's offer letter, and we couldn't help but celebrate you too. Congratulations! you helped build the kind of person we're proud to have on our team. – Team Amazon”.
Sharing the clip on Instagram, Bengaluru-based Shailendra Yadav once again highlighted his father’s role in his success.
“He once held my offer letter in his hands and couldn’t hold back his tears. That’s when I realized this dream was never mine alone,” he wrote. “Every late night, every sacrifice, every silent prayer, he was a part of all of it long before I was. Today, when Amazon sent a joining kit for him too, seeing his smile made this moment even more special.”
The offer letter
Yadav had earlier spoken about the struggles his family faced and the significance of landing the job at Amazon.
“I come from a farmer’s family where access to proper education was limited, and I’m the first person in my family to become an engineer. My father worked multiple private jobs to support my education and made sure I got the best opportunities, even when it wasn’t easy for him,” Yadav had explained.
“I studied hard and eventually secured an SDE-2 offer from Amazon. The moment in the video was when I showed him the offer letter for the first time -I hadn’t told him earlier and surprised him directly,” the Bengaluru-based techie added.
His father’s pride was evident in the video, where he was visibly emotional.
(Also read: Amazon techie’s father reads his offer letter, heartwarming moment wins hearts: ‘Proud moment’)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More