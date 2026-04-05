Amazon techie flags fake CTC posts on X, warns users not to trust viral stories: 'Don’t believe everything you see'

Amid a surge of social media posts flaunting massive salaries, elite tech jobs and fears around AI, an Amazon techie has pushed back, calling many such posts “fake” and driven by engagement. The techie's post sparked a wave of humorous reactions from users. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The discussion began when X user Ojas Sharma shared a story about a senior from his college allegedly working at Google with an ₹89 LPA package. Sharma claimed that the person relied heavily on AI for coding and concluded that “we are officially cooked”.

However, he soon revealed that the story was entirely fabricated. He said the post was meant to highlight how easily such narratives gain traction online, adding that many viral posts around tech salaries and AI anxiety are exaggerated or completely made up to attract attention.

His post struck a chord with users who have increasingly questioned the authenticity of such tech stories circulating on social media. Joining the conversation, Neha Sharma, a tech professional at Amazon, echoed the sentiment by crafting a similar viral-style anecdote.

She wrote about knowing someone earning a ₹5 crore package at Amazon who had started using AI for coding, before clarifying that the entire story was fictional.

“Honestly, a lot of what you see on Twitter is exactly like this fake stories created just to farm impressions. So don’t believe everything you see online,” she wrote.