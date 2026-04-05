Amazon techie flags fake CTC posts on X, warns users not to trust viral stories: 'Don’t believe everything you see'
An Amazon techie has called out fake CTC posts on X, saying many viral stories about salaries and AI fears are fabricated to drive engagement.
Amid a surge of social media posts flaunting massive salaries, elite tech jobs and fears around AI, an Amazon techie has pushed back, calling many such posts “fake” and driven by engagement.
The discussion began when X user Ojas Sharma shared a story about a senior from his college allegedly working at Google with an ₹89 LPA package. Sharma claimed that the person relied heavily on AI for coding and concluded that “we are officially cooked”.
However, he soon revealed that the story was entirely fabricated. He said the post was meant to highlight how easily such narratives gain traction online, adding that many viral posts around tech salaries and AI anxiety are exaggerated or completely made up to attract attention.
His post struck a chord with users who have increasingly questioned the authenticity of such tech stories circulating on social media. Joining the conversation, Neha Sharma, a tech professional at Amazon, echoed the sentiment by crafting a similar viral-style anecdote.
She wrote about knowing someone earning a ₹5 crore package at Amazon who had started using AI for coding, before clarifying that the entire story was fictional.
“Honestly, a lot of what you see on Twitter is exactly like this fake stories created just to farm impressions. So don’t believe everything you see online,” she wrote.
How did social media react?
The post sparked a wave of humorous reactions from users. One joked about knowing someone on a space mission using AI to fly a spacecraft, while others sarcastically predicted even more exaggerated salary claims in future posts.
“I also know a guy on Artemis 2 crew. He told me they are using AI to drive the spaceship , honestly I think we are cooked,” one user jokingly wrote.
“These days there are Oracle Stories,” commented another. “Next will be 50 cr post from someone,” wrote a third user.
“Half of Twitter is storytelling, not reality,” expressed one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More