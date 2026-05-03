Amazon techie praises UK’s work-life balance: ‘Main gadha ban gaya tha India mein kaam kar ke’

Two Indian-origin techies have praised the UK for its work-life balance, saying that India comes up short in comparison. Kartik Modi and Harendra Sharma shared an Instagram video showing how they left their office in the UK before 5 pm and reached a beautiful beach just 10 minutes away from their workplace. Such a scenario would be unimaginable in India, they claimed. Kartik Modi and Harendra Sharma are Amazon employees working in the UK. (Instagram/@karrrtiiikkk)

Both Modi and Sharma are based in Wales, where they work at Amazon in the IT space. Both of them have previously worked in India, and are therefore qualified to comment on the differences between the two countries.

Work-life balance in the UK vs India “So you people ask me why I have left India and come work so far away,” Modi said in his Instagram video shared one day ago. “Well, right now it’s 5 pm in the evening, and I have a Diet Coke in my hand and I’m enjoying the beautiful view at a beautiful beach.”

The Amazon software developer turned his camera around to show a pristine and secluded beach in Wales.

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“And if you don’t believe me, I have a colleague with me,” Modi added, pointing the camera towards Harendra Sharma.

Sharma, a technical support engineer at Amazon, agreed with Modi on India’s work-life balance.

“Bhai main toh gadha ban gaya tha India mein kaam kar kar ke (I worked like a donkey in India),” he said. “Yahan aa ke baad pata laga ki what a life yar. Yahan life bahut balanced hai. Amazing (It was after coming to the UK that I realised what a life this is. Life here is very balanced),” Sharma added.