American Airlines passenger claims attendant 'snatched' her nephew's snack box. Company responds

An American Airlines passenger claimed that one of the flight attendants "snatched" her three-year-old nephew's snack box. Twitter user @dynamicallydara recounted the incident on the microblogging platform. Now, American Airlines has shared a response to her ordeal.

Snapshot of the snack box that the American Airlines attendant 'snatched.'(Twitter/@dynamicallydara)

"Flew @AmericanAir today w/a 3 year old and his snack box of unwrapped food. The flight attendant walked by, snatched it without asking, and took it to show a friend seated near the front of the plane. She was gone for several minutes. I had to throw it all out. I'm incensed! Contacting corporate," tweeted @dynamicallydara on August 13. (Also Read: Viral video of air hostess welcoming parents in flight wins hearts. Watch)

Two days after she made this post, she shared another update saying that American Airlines "neglected to see the seriousness of the issue," and then detailed the incident in follow up tweets.

@dynamicallydara shared that she and her nephew were playing games on iPad when the flight attendant approached her. The attendant picked up the snack box and informed @dynamicallydara that a friend of hers is travelling on the same flight and she would like to show her this box. Before the passenger could say anything, the attendant took off with the box.

"She and my nephew’s food were gone for several minutes, out of my view. I have no idea who or what his food was exposed to while out of my sight and had to throw it all away when she finally returned with it," wrote the Twitter user.

In a few more tweets, @dynamicallydara added that she did not confront the flight attendant during the duration of the flight, however, she spoke to her when they deplaned. She said, "I told her that while I understand the fascination with the snack box, as most people think it’s a good idea, it was most definitely not okay for her to just grab someone’s personal property."

Since these tweets went viral on social media, American Airlines have responded to the incident. The airline wrote, “What an adorable snack box! Our apology, the crew member took it from you without asking first.”

After the incident grabbed the attention of several people, many netizens took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people had to say about the incident:

An individual wrote, "American Airline Employees have been so rude to customers more than ever. The lady who took the box should get fired. Good luck contacting corporate and getting any kind of positive response, but I would do it anyway, report the incident so it at least goes in her employee file."

A second added, "Maybe it’s me I’m confused, why did she have to touch it. Why couldn’t the friend come to you to see it why take a 3 years old snack food, whatever. First lesson, keep your hands to yourself!" "No, she shouldn't have grabbed anything from a passenger without asking, but to throw everything away is ridiculous. Doesn't the child ever eat at a restaurant, daycare, babysitter, or anywhere else where food is opened or prepared outside of your presence?" expressed another.

"Totally unacceptable behavior. Snatching a child's food and taking it. I hope you get justice. And this should be taken seriously," said a fourth.