American chef makes roti, eats it with ghee. Video impresses netizens

Indian cuisine is popular all over the world and a lot of people have tried some of the most famous dishes like chicken tikka masala or butter chicken at various restaurants around the globe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are also the videos that show people trying to recreate famous Indian dishes. This video of an American chef is one such clip. And, his attempts have left netizens impressed.

Eitan Bernath, a 19-year-old who describes himself as a chef, author, entertainer and an entrepreneur in his Instagram bio, made a roti and shared the video online.

Eitan starts the video by saying that he spent years trying to perfect his Indian roti and then proceeds to give it a try.

To make the roti, he starts by putting some finely ground whole wheat flour or atta into a bowl. Then he pours some lukewarm water and kneads the flour into a dough.

He then kneads the dough with his hands and puts some oil. Then he covers it and lets it rest for 20-30 minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Roti is all about touching and feeling it, I don’t measure the ingredients,” he said.

Eitan then goes on to divide the dough into pieces. He even uses the traditional tawa to make fluffy, round rotis and gets extremely excited when it starts puffing up. Before serving, Eitan brushes it with some ghee.

“If I told you I didn’t make this recipe constantly I’d be lying,” reads the caption of the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on January 25 and has been viewed more than 6 lakh times and has got more than 50,000 likes so far. Netizens were really impressed by his roti-making skills and many offered him suggestions on what dishes to eat it with.

“Eat it with kababs or some gravy. totally worth it,” commented a user.

He’s so excited about making roti. I hate making roti, it’s never round,” said another user.

“Extra points for the ‘T’ pronunciations in roti,” commented a user.

“Add sugar on the hot ghee roti- roll it up and enjoy!” suggested a user.

“Hii I am from India you did a great job! Just a little tip you should add the oil while you are kneading the dough.. also rotis can be a little smaller in size,” a user said in the comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of Eitan’s roti?