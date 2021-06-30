Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
American singer Jason Derulo makes jalebis, people love the viral video

“For those of you still wondering what a Jalebi is,” Jason Derulo wrote while sharing the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 10:57 AM IST
The image shows Jason Derulo with the jalebis he cooked.(Instagram/@jasonderulo)

American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo recently took to Instagram to share a video of him cooking a very popular sweet dish, jalebis. His video has now wowed people and prompted them to say how much they want to eat the dish. Chances are, the video will make you crave for some hot jalebis too.

The video shows him making jalebis right from the scratch. In the video, the song Jalebi Baby, by Tesher, can also be heard in the background.

“For those of you still wondering what a Jalebi is,” he wrote while sharing the video. He also tagged the creator of the song Jalebi baby.

Take a look at the video:

With over 3.1 lakh likes, the video has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Many also used heart or fire emoticons to react.

“Educating the world on jalebi,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow, he cooked jalebis,” shared another. “Maza aa gaya,”expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the jalebi making video shared by American singer Jason Derulo?

