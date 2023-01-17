Amid cold wave, Twitter buzzes with pictures and videos of freezing temperatures

The cold wave has gripped the north Indian states, and many are finding it difficult to continue their daily chores. According to Indian Meteorological Department, due to two potential western disturbances that could occur quickly after each other on January 18 and January 20, the cold wave conditions over northwest India are anticipated to end starting on January 19.

Since the temperatures have dropped, several people have mentioned the challenges they are facing. Many people have also shared their thoughts and conditions amid the cold wave online. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Twitter user @navdeepdahiya55 shared pictures from Bathinda, Rewari, and Siwani. The pictures show frost on the leaves and the surrounding areas.

A second Twitter user shared visuals from a field in Siwani and also showed the temperature falling to minus two degrees Celcius through a device.

Another person shared pictures and videos from the field. In the pictures, you can see that the leaves are frozen. The tweet reads, "From Last 4 days #Temperature of #Moga #Faridkot #Bathinda remains between -1° to 0.3° These Photos of Kohra is from My Home Today Morning 08.00 AM 17 January 2023."

A fourth Twitter user shared snowy pictures from Drass and said, "Drass town in #Ladakh region froze at minus 29 degree Celsius even as severe cold wave continued in the Valley, as per the MeT office."

IMD reported that on January 16 Hisar (Haryana) recorded a minimum temperature of 0.8 degrees Celsius, Safdarjung (Delhi) 1.4°C, Amritsar (Punjab) 1.5°C and Rajasthan's Alwar 0°C, Pilani 1.9°C, Churu -2.5°C & Sikar -2°C. As the chill is expected to stay for a few more days, it is advisable to stay warm and indoors.