Amitabh Bachchan shares video of man swinging his hair, says he has 'his own fan to cool off'

The summer heat is increasing by the day, and during this time, all we wish is to have a walking fan or any cooling system attached to us. Recently, actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of a man where it seems like he has turned his ponytail into 'his own fan to cool off.' This post has divided many netizens. Several thought that the video was funny, while others expressed their disappointment over the post. Amitabh Bachchan shares video of a man swinging his hair.(Instagram/@amitabhbachchan)

"In the heat of the day, he carries his own fan to cool off," wrote Amitabh Bachchan as he shared the post. In the video, you can see a man walking down the street. He has a ponytail tied up and is spinning his hair around.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 2.7 million times. The share has also gained several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Road pe chalne wala helicopter. (A helicopter walking on road.)" A second added, "Omg, incredible sense of humor, sir." A third posted, "Best post of the day. Hilarious."

Here's how some others reacted. An individual wrote, "Galat baat sir, galat baat hai yeh aap apne hi industry walo ko khud ki copy karne se mana kar diye kyu ki unlogo ka mazak shayad aap ko pasand nahi aaya tha without permission jo tha, or ye jo tum kar rahe ho wo b to mazak hi he bina permission ke. (This is wrong, sir. You ask people not to copy but you took his video without permission.)" A second shared, “@amitabhbachchan: respect karna sikho. Shame on you, sir (Please learn to respect. Shame on you, sir.)” "Sir dusro ka majak udana achi baat nhi hai. Aap gyani hai aapse aisi umid nhi thi, (Sir, you should not make fun of others. You are educated, did not expect this from you,)" expressed a third.