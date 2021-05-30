Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amrita Rao jumps on the ‘jal’ wagon with hilarious clip after memes go viral

Amrita Rao’s funny take on the ‘jal lijiye’ meme-fest got a thumbs-up from netizens.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Amrita Rao shared a hilarious clip on the 'jal lijiye' meme.(Twitter/@AmritaRao)

If you’ve been on social media platforms recently, you probably have come across memes featuring Amrita Rao offering water to dehydrated netizens tired of scrolling through the Internet or simply having a tough day. The amusing meme template went viral as the dialogue ‘jal lijiye’ from the 2006 film Vivah was shared by several netizens as well as brands. Now, Amrita Rao herself has joined the trend with a funny take on the meme.

The clip shared by Rao on Twitter shows her holding a steel glass. As the video goes on, she offers the water with the dialogue ‘Jal lenge?’ (Would you like some water?) and then exits the frame only to come back with a funny surprise. We won’t spoil the fun for you so take a look at the video:

Shared some four hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 4,000 views and tons of reactions. Rao’s funny take on the ‘jal lijiye’ meme-fest got a thumbs-up from netizens. While many shared some more versions of the meme, others appreciated Rao for her humour.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

