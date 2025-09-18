Amsterdam airport’s ‘Human Watch’ clock wows Indian traveller, video crosses 1 million views

An Indian traveller was left surprised after spotting a unique art installation at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, one of the busiest airports in the Netherlands. The installation, known as the ‘Human Watch’, caught his attention for its unusual way of showing time. Dutch artist Maarten Baas ‘Human Watch’ leaves Indian traveller surprised at Amsterdam Airport.(@skali85/Instagram)

SK Ali, who shared a video of the installation on Instagram, explained what he had seen.

In the video, he pointed to a giant clock, seemingly animated, where a man creates and erases the needles of the clock to show time. At one moment, the clock showed 6:10, and moments later it updated to 6:11.

“Look what I have just seen,” Ali said in the video. “It’s amazing.”

“At Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, a giant transparent clock fascinates travelers with its unique design. Instead of mechanical hands, a man inside the clock appears to paint and erase the hands every minute, creating the illusion of real-time updates,” the caption of the post reads.

Human watch by Maarten Baas:

The ‘Human Watch’ is officially called ‘Real Time’ and was created by Dutch artist Maarten Baas.

The installation features a 12-hour video loop where a man appears to create and erase the needles of the clock on a translucent screen, giving the impression that someone is trapped inside, painting time minute by minute.

The video was shared on September 7, 2025, and has since garnered 1.1 million views and numerous comments.

Internet reacts:

Instagram users were quick to react to the video. Many expressed surprise and fascination at the unusual way time was displayed, while others shared humorous comments about watching a man seemingly paint each minute.

One of the users, Ketan Arora, commented, “Dekh ke hi thakaan hone lagi hai.”

A second user, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Isko bolte har min kaam krta hu me khali nhi hota me.”

“This animation is fascinating but irritating when you want to see the time in a hurry and you have to wait for like almost a minute for the person to draw,” another user commented.

The ‘Human Watch’ at Amsterdam Airport has captured the attention of travellers and art lovers, showing how creativity can transform everyday spaces.